Diamond S Shipping Inc. Expects Weaker Third Quarter Tanker Market

Diamond S Shipping Inc., one of the largest publicly listed owners and operators of crude oil and product tankers, announced results for the second quarter of 2020.

Highlights for the Second Quarter and Recent Events

— Net income attributable to Diamond S of $45.7 million, or $1.15 per basic share, and Adjusted EBITDA (see Non-GAAP Measures section below) of $84.1 million.

— Repaid $73.6 million of debt in the quarter, $40.0 million on revolving credit facilities in addition to $33.6 million of scheduled repayments. Net debt at June 30, 2020 was $640.0 million, implying a net debt to asset value leverage ratio of 41% based on broker valuations as of June 2020. At quarter end, total free liquidity available to the Company was $128.4 million.

— Entered into a strategic partnership with NORDEN A/S, DiaNor, to facilitate the commercial consolidation of two of the world’s largest owner/operators of product tankers. As of June 30, 2020, five of the expected 28 vessels were delivered into the Norient Product Pool. The remaining 23 vessels are expected to deliver in the first half of Q3 2020.

— Entered into floating-to-fixed LIBOR interest rate swaps on approximately 25% of the Company’s total outstanding debt. The average fixed LIBOR rate of 0.54% matures in December 2024.

— As of August 12, 2020, fixed approximately 59% of Crude Fleet revenue days operating in the spot market at an average rate of approximately $25,700 per day and approximately 55% of Product Fleet revenue days operating in the spot market at an average rate of approximately $11,000 per day in the third quarter of 2020.

Craig H. Stevenson Jr., President and CEO of Diamond S, commented: “We are pleased with our performance in the second quarter, which is reflected in our strong financial results. Our primary focus is on positioning Diamond S to deliver outstanding cash flows in normalized market conditions. For this reason, we continue to lower our leverage, thereby improving our already competitive breakeven levels. We allocated excess capital in the quarter to paying down our debt by reducing exposure on our revolving credit facilities. These amounts may be redrawn in the future to provide liquidity or capital for opportunistic strategic moves. We remain positive in our long-term market outlook and we strongly believe the current market price of our shares does not reflect the underlying value of our vessels.”

Second Quarter 2020 Results

Net income attributable to Diamond S for the second quarter of 2020 was $45.7 million, or $1.15 basic and $1.14 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $8.5 million, or $0.21 basic and diluted loss per share, for the second quarter of 2019. The increase is primarily related to improved tanker market conditions in both the crude and product tanker segments.

The Company groups its business primarily by commodity transported and segments its fleet into a 16-vessel crude oil transportation fleet (the “Crude Fleet”) and a 50-vessel refined petroleum product transportation fleet (the “Product Fleet”). The Crude Fleet consists of 15 Suezmax vessels and one Aframax vessel. The Product Fleet consists of 44 medium range (“MR2”) vessels and 6 Handysize (“MR1”) vessels.

Net revenues for the Company, which represents voyage revenues less voyage expenses, were $134.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $83.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net revenues from the Crude Fleet were $55.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $24.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net revenues from the Product Fleet were $79.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $59.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net revenues in both the Crude Fleet and Product Fleet was principally driven by stronger market conditions. Despite the demand destruction caused by the global pandemic, tanker markets were firm because of the sharp contango structure of the crude oil price curve, where the future price of oil was expected to be substantially greater than current prices. This led to a strong demand for the floating storage of oil and petroleum products on tankers, which effectively decreased the supply of ships for transport cargos and increased freight rates.

Vessel expenses were $41.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $42.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. Vessel expenses, which include crew costs, insurance, repairs and maintenance, lubricants and spare parts, technical management fees and other miscellaneous expenses, decreased by $0.7 million primarily due to the sale of the two MR2 vessels in the third quarter of 2019.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $28.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $29.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in depreciation and amortization expense was primarily due to the sale of two MR2 vessels in the third quarter of 2019.

General and administrative expenses were $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Interest expense was $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $13.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. Interest expense decreased in the second quarter of 2020 due to a lower average debt balance as a result of mandatory debt repayments and a decrease in the effective interest rate.

Other income, which consists primarily of interest income, was less than $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $124.1 million in cash and restricted cash. Restricted cash and minimum cash required by debt covenants was $55.7 million. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company repaid $40.0 million drawn from its revolving credit facilities, increasing available liquidity to $128.4 million net of minimum cash requirements as of June 30, 2020.

Outlook

Tanker market conditions are expected to weaken in the third quarter as the inventory storage cycle reverses during a seasonally weak period for demand. Demand has not yet fully recovered from the impact of COVID-19, although it has improved from low levels at the start of the second quarter of 2020. In the near term, however, effective fleet supply is expected to increase as the number of vessels used for storage decreases, while tanker demand is expected to be low due to drawdowns of inventory coupled with seasonal market weakness.

As of August 12, 2020, approximately 59% of the Crude Fleet revenue days operating in the spot market in the third quarter of 2020 have been fixed at an average rate of $25,700 per day. Approximately 55% of the Product Fleet revenue days operating in the spot market have been fixed at an average rate of $11,000 per day in the third quarter of 2020.

Source: Diamond S. Shipping