Diamond S. Shipping Inc. Reports Second Quarter Net Loss of $8.5 Million

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI), one of the largest publicly listed owners and operators of crude oil and product tankers, today announced results for the second quarter of 2019.

Highlights

— The Company operated all 68 vessels for a full quarter following completion of the merger on March 27, 2019 resulting in an increase in vessel operating days for the quarter by more than 50%.

— Net debt at June 30, 2019 was $876.8 million implying a debt to asset value leverage ratio of 50%.

— For the second quarter, net loss attributable to Diamond S was $8.5 million, representing a net loss of $0.21 basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), and Adjusted EBITDA (see Non-GAAP Measures section below) was $33.6 million.

–For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net loss attributable to Diamond S was $9.5 million, or a net loss of $0.28 basic and diluted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $63.9 million

Craig H. Stevenson Jr., President and CEO of Diamond S, commented: “We are generally pleased with the performance of our fleet despite the prevailing weak conditions in the tanker market. Time-charter equivalent vessel earnings have been seasonally soft but still evidence a firmer market than the prior year. We are anticipating an uplift in the second half of 2019, as we prepare for the major shift toward compliance with IMO 2020 regulations. Refiners have accelerated their annual maintenance; storage facilities are beginning to lower their tanks; and shipowners are beginning their retrofit scrubber installations. These factors, along with anticipated oil demand over 100 million barrels per day, are expected to create higher utilization for available tankers. With 80% exposure to the spot market, the large Diamond S fleet of 68 crude and product carriers is positioned to benefit from the expected rise in earnings for the tanker market.”

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Net loss attributable to Diamond S for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.5 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $19.6 million, or $0.72 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in net loss in the second quarter of 2019 primarily reflects an increase in the number of vessels as a result of the merger and as well as better tanker market conditions in both the crude and product tanker segments.

The Company groups its business primarily by commodity transported and segments its fleet into a 16-vessel crude oil transportation fleet (the “Crude Fleet”) and a 52-vessel refined petroleum product transportation fleet (the “Product Fleet”). The Crude Fleet consists of 15 Suezmax vessels and one Aframax vessel. The Product Fleet consists of 46 medium range (“MR2”) vessels and 6 handysize (“MR1”) vessels. Net revenues for the Company, which represents voyage revenues less voyage expenses, were $83.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $43.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net revenues from the Crude Fleet represented $24.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net revenues from the Crude Fleet increased as a result of an increase of over 380 revenue days due to the completion of the merger. The Crude Fleet also benefitted from stronger market conditions due to the rise in oil demand and balanced tanker supply from the older vessels scrapping during the latter half of 2018. Net revenues from the Product Fleet were $59.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $29.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in net revenues in the Product Fleet was driven by the additional 21 vessels contributed acquired in the merger.

Vessel expenses were $42.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $28.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Vessel expenses, which include crew costs, insurance, repairs and maintenance, lubricants and spare parts, technical management fees and other miscellaneous expenses, increased $14.3 million primarily due to the increase of 2,275 operating days as a result of the merger.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $22.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in depreciation and amortization expense increased primarily due to the depreciation of the 25 vessels acquired in the merger, which was partially offset by the sale of two MR2 vessels in the fourth quarter of 2018.

General and administrative expenses were $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was due to higher legal and accounting professional fees related to regulatory filings and an increase in headcount as a result of building the infrastructure for public company reporting standards and vessel management.

Interest expense was $13.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Interest expense increased in the second quarter of 2019 due to an increase in debt borrowings as a result of financing the 25 vessels acquired in the merger.

Other income, which consists primarily of interest income, was flat between the second quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018 at $0.4 million.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $69.5 million in cash and restricted cash. Restricted cash and minimum cash required by debt covenants was $55.4 million. The Company also had $10.8 million in available lines of credit as of June 30, 2019.

Outlook

For the Diamond S fleet, the third quarter for both the Crude and Product Fleets is demonstrating the typical seasonal weakness of the tanker market. Global inventories remain at over 60 days forward demand cover. OPEC has reaffirmed its reduced capacity since the announced production cuts in the fourth quarter of 2018. Tanker availability is expected to decline over the second half of the year as result of about 16% of the global fleet’s installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems, or scrubbers. We expect greater inefficiencies with available tonnage as the industry begins its readiness to comply with IMO 2020 regulations.

As of July 26, 2019, the Company has booked approximately 48% of the Crude Fleet vessels at $17,265 per day. Vessels in the Product Fleet are 60% fixed at $13,000 per day.

The Company expects to see the overall tanker market conditions improve in the latter part of 2019. A growing distance between oil supply growth west of the Suez Canal and oil demand growth from east of the Suez Canal is expected to drive an increase in demand for oil tankers. Additionally, as oil demand continues to rise to over 100 million barrels per day, global inventories are expected to decrease, creating further demand for tankers. We believe the orderbook for new tanker supply is at manageable levels. The Company expects tanker supply to decrease leading up to compliance with IMO 2020 regulations as vessels are taken out of service for installation of scrubbers.

Source: Diamond S. Shipping