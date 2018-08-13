Diana Containerships (DCIX) Releases Earnings Results

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Diana Containerships had a negative net margin of 248.50% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of Diana Containerships opened at $1.53 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Diana Containerships has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Source: MarketBeat