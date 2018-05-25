Diana Containerships Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Pucon with OOCL

Diana Containerships Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of containerships, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has agreed to extend the present time charter contract with Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., Hong Kong, for one of its Post-Panamax container vessels, the m/v Pucon. The gross charter rate is US$18,000 per day, minus a 3.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum eight (8) months to maximum twelve (12) months. The new charter period will commence on June 22, 2018. The m/v Pucon is currently chartered, as previously announced, at a gross charter rate of US$10,750 per day, minus a 3.75% commission paid to third parties.

The “Pucon” is a 6,541 TEU container vessel built in 2006.

The employment extension of “Pucon” is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.32 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter extension.

Upon completion of the previously announced sales of two Post-Panamax container vessels, Diana Containerships Inc.’s fleet will consist of 4 container vessels (2 Post-Panamax and 2 Panamax).

Source: Diana Containerships Inc.