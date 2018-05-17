Diana Containerships Inc. Announces the Sale of a Post-Panamax Container Vessel, the m/v Hamburg

Recent News

  

in Hellenic Shipping News 17/05/2018

Diana Containerships Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of containerships, today announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party the 2009-built vessel “Hamburg”, with delivery to the buyer latest by July 31, 2018, for a sale price of US$21.0 million before commissions.

Net proceeds from the sale of the vessel are expected to be used by the Company to prepay part of the existing indebtedness.

Image: Diana Containerships Inc.

Upon completion of the aforementioned sale, Diana Containerships Inc.’s fleet will consist of 5 container vessels (3 Post-Panamax and 2 Panamax).
Source: Diana Containerships Inc.

