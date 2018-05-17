Diana Containerships Inc. Announces the Sale of a Post-Panamax Container Vessel, the m/v Hamburg

Diana Containerships Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of containerships, today announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party the 2009-built vessel “Hamburg”, with delivery to the buyer latest by July 31, 2018, for a sale price of US$21.0 million before commissions.

Net proceeds from the sale of the vessel are expected to be used by the Company to prepay part of the existing indebtedness.

Upon completion of the aforementioned sale, Diana Containerships Inc.’s fleet will consist of 5 container vessels (3 Post-Panamax and 2 Panamax).

Source: Diana Containerships Inc.