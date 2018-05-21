Diana Containerships Inc. Announces the Sale of Another Post-Panamax Container Vessel, the m/v Puelo

Diana Containerships Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of containerships, today announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party the 2006-built vessel “Puelo”, with delivery to the buyer by latest June 30, 2018, for a sale price of US$20.5 million before commissions.

The Company expects to use the whole or part of the net proceeds from the sale of the vessel to prepay existing indebtedness based on the outstanding amount of such indebtedness upon completion of the transaction.

Upon completion of the aforementioned sale and the previously announced sale of a Post-Panamax container vessel, the m/v Hamburg, Diana Containerships Inc.’s fleet will consist of 4 container vessels (2 Post-Panamax and 2 Panamax).

Diana Containerships Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with leading liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes.

Source: Diana Containerships Inc.