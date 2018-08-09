Diana Containerships Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Pamina with HMM

Recent News

  

in Hellenic Shipping News 09/08/2018

Diana Containerships Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of containerships, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Ltd., Seoul, for one of its Panamax container vessels, the m/v Pamina. The gross charter rate is US$11,950 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum eight (8) months to maximum twelve (12) months. The charter will commence on August 24, 2018. The m/v Pamina is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., Hong Kong, at a gross charter rate of US$9,500 per day, minus a 3.75% commission paid to third parties.

Image: Diana Containerships Inc.

 

The “Pamina” is a 5,042 TEU container vessel built in 2005.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$2.87 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Containerships Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 4 container vessels (2 Post-Panamax and 2 Panamax).

Diana Containerships Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with leading liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes.
Source: Diana Containerships Inc.

