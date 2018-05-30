Diana Containerships Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Rotterdam with Wan Hai Lines

Diana Containerships Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of containerships, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) Pte Ltd. for one of its Post-Panamax container vessels, the m/v Rotterdam. The gross charter rate is US$18,200 per day, minus a 3.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period of up to minimum April 15, 2019 to maximum July 15, 2019. The charter will commence on July 13, 2018. The m/v Rotterdam is currently chartered, as previously announced, at a gross charter rate of US$13,150 per day, minus a 3.75% commission paid to third parties.

The “Rotterdam” is a 6,494 TEU container vessel built in 2008.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.95 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the previously announced sales of two Post-Panamax container vessels, Diana Containerships Inc.’s fleet will consist of 4 container vessels (2 Post-Panamax and 2 Panamax).

Source: Diana Containerships Inc.