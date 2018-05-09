Diana Containerships Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Diana Containerships Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of containerships, today reported a net loss of $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss of $7.4 million for the respective period of 2017.

Time charter revenues were $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $3.8 million for the same period of 2017. This increase was mainly the result of increased revenues generated by the improvement of the Company’s fleet utilization and increased time charter rates achieved.

As of May 8, 2018, the Company had 7,220,136 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.



Source: Diana Containerships Inc.