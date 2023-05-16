Diana Shipping Announces Time Charter Contract For m/v Medusa With ASL

Diana Shipping Inc . announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with ASL Bulk Shipping Limited for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Medusa. The gross charter rate is US$14,250 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum February 10, 2025 up to maximum April 15, 2025. The charter commenced yesterday.

The “Medusa” is a 82,194 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2010.

The employment of “Medusa” is anticipated to generate approximately US$8.92 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 42 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 7 Panamax and 10 Ultramax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.07 years.

Source: Diana Shipping