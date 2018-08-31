Diana Shipping Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a $4.41 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.79.

DSX opened at $4.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 40.9% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 154,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 44,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 211,825 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Source: MarketBeat