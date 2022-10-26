Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Delivery of the Ultramax Dry Bulk Vessel m/v DSI Pollux

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has taken delivery of the m/v DSI Pollux (formerly “STH London”), a 2015 built Ultramax dry bulk vessel of 60,446 dwt. The vessel is one of nine modern Ultramax dry bulk vessels that the Company entered into an agreement to purchase in August 2022.

Including the newly delivered m/v DSI Pollux, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 8 Panamax and 2 Ultramax). The Company also expects to take delivery of seven Ultramax dry bulk vessels in the fourth quarter of 2022. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of our fleet, excluding the seven Ultramax dry bulk vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.5 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.33 years..

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.