Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Delivery, Sale and Leaseback of the Capesize Dry Bulk Vessel m/v Florida

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has taken delivery of the m/v Florida, a 2022 Japanese new-building Capesize dry bulk vessel that the Company entered into an agreement to purchase in December 2021. As previously announced, the Company, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, simultaneously entered into a sale and leaseback agreement with an unaffiliated Japanese third party for the m/v Florida. As part of the agreement, the Company will bareboat charter-in the vessel for a period of ten years at US$13,500 per day. The charter commenced earlier today.

Currently, the m/v Florida is time chartered to Bunge S.A., Geneva, at a gross charter rate of US$25,900 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum fifty-eight (58) months to maximum sixty-two (62) months.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s owned and bareboat chartered-in fleet currently consists of 35 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax and 8 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of our fleet is approximately 4.5 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.17 years.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.