Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi with Uniper

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf, for one of its Ice Class Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Atalandi. The gross charter rate is US$9,300 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum thirteen (13) months to maximum sixteen (16) months. The new charter period is expected to commence on June 9, 2020.

The “Atalandi” is a 77,529 dwt Ice Class Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2014.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.63 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.72 years.

Source: Diana Shipping