Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation Of Time Charter Contract For M/V Crystalia

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has extended the time charter contract with Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd., for one of its Ice Class Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Crystalia. The gross charter rate is US$11,250 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum February 20, 2024 up to maximum April 20, 2024. The new charter period is expected to commence today.

The “Crystalia” is an 77,525 dwt Ice Class Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2014.

The employment of “Crystalia” is anticipated to generate approximately US$1.85 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels: 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 7 Panamax and 9 Ultramax. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.42 years.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.