Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Hellenic Shipping News / Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation Of Time Charter Contract For M/V Crystalia

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation Of Time Charter Contract For M/V Crystalia

in Hellenic Shipping News 06/09/2023

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has extended the time charter contract with Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd., for one of its Ice Class Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Crystalia. The gross charter rate is US$11,250 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum February 20, 2024 up to maximum April 20, 2024. The new charter period is expected to commence today.

The “Crystalia” is an 77,525 dwt Ice Class Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2014.

The employment of “Crystalia” is anticipated to generate approximately US$1.85 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels: 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 7 Panamax and 9 Ultramax. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.42 years.
Source: Diana Shipping Inc.

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software