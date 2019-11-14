Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Medusa with Cargill

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International S.A., Geneva, for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Medusa. The gross charter rate is US$11,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period of about eleven (11) months to maximum thirteen (13) months. The new charter period is expected to commence on November 15, 2019.

The “Medusa” is a 82,194 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2010.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.47 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Clio, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 42 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Clio, is approximately 5.3 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.48 years.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.