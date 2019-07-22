Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto with Cargill

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International S.A., Geneva, for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Myrto. The gross charter rate is US$14,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period of about nine (9) months to maximum eleven (11) months. The new charter period commenced on July 18, 2019.

The “Myrto” is a 82,131 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.57 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 44 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 16 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.4 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.30 years.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.