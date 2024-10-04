Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract For m/v Phaidra With Aquavita

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has extended the time charter contract with Aquavita International S.A., for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Phaidra. The gross charter rate is US$12,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum May 1, 2025 up to maximum July 15, 2025. The new charter period is expected to commence on October 11, 2024.

The “Phaidra” is a 87,146 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

The employment of “Phaidra” is anticipated to generate approximately US$2.4 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 38 dry bulk vessels: 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 6 Panamax and 9 Ultramax. The Company also expects to take delivery of two methanol dual fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028, respectively. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, excluding the two vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 11.01 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.