Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Polymnia With CLdN Cobelfret

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has extended the time charter contract with CLdN Cobelfret SA, Luxembourg, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Polymnia. The gross charter rate is US$24,750 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum January 15, 2023 up to maximum March 15, 2023. The new charter period is expected to commence on February 2, 2022. The m/v Polymnia is currently chartered, as previously announced, at a gross charter rate of US$12,100 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Polymnia” is a 98,704 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.

The employment of “Polymnia” is anticipated to generate approximately US$8.49 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 33 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 8 Panamax). The Company also expects to take delivery of one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel and one new-building Capesize dry bulk vessel by the end of February 2022 and by the end of the first quarter of 2022, respectively. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, excluding the two vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.3 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.40 years.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.