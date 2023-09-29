Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Seattle With Solebay

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Seattle. The gross charter rate is US$17,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum July 15, 2025 up to maximum September 30, 2025. The new charter period is expected to commence on October 1, 2023.

The “Seattle” is a 179,362 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2011.

The employment of “Seattle” is anticipated to generate approximately US$11.27 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels: 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 7 Panamax and 9 Ultramax. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.48 years.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc. c/o Diana Shipping Services S.A.