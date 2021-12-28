Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Final Results of the Self Tender Offer for Shares of Its Common Stock

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced today the final results of its tender offer to purchase up to 3,529,411 shares of its common stock, par value of US$0.01 per share (“shares”), at a price of US$4.25 per share, net to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on December 21, 2021.

Based on the final count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer, the total number of shares tendered in the tender offer was 10,160,243. Because the tender offer was oversubscribed, the number of shares that the Company purchased from each tendering shareholder was prorated so that the Company purchased a total of 3,529,411 shares in the tender offer for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$15,000,000.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.