Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Fixed Income Investor Calls

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, announced today that it will participate in a series of fixed income investor calls to be arranged. Subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a USD denominated senior unsecured bond issue with a five-year tenor may follow.

The proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used to prepay in full the Company’s existing USD125 million senior unsecured bonds with maturity in June 2026 (DIASH02 – ISIN NO0011021974), and the balance will be used for general corporate purposes. Subject to the successful placement of the new contemplated bond issue, the Company intends to call the existing bond (DIASH02).

The senior unsecured bonds, if issued, will be offered in the United States or its territories only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S of the Securities Act. The bonds, if issued, will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Diana Shipping Inc., nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Source: Diana Shipping