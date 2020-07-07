Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Repurchase of US$8.0 Million of its Senior Unsecured Bonds

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has repurchased an aggregate amount equal to US$8.0 million of the nominal amount of the outstanding senior unsecured bonds in the Diana Shipping Inc. 18/23 9.50% USD C bond issue with ISIN NO0010832868. Following this buyback the Company holds bonds equal to US$8.0 million of the nominal amount of the outstanding bonds in the bond issue.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.