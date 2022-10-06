Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Signing of a Term Loan Facility With Nordea Bank

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, announced that on September 30, 2022, it signed a term loan facility with Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge (the “Lender”), through nine wholly-owned subsidiaries (the “Borrowers”), in the amount of up to US$200 million. The purpose of the senior secured term loan facility is the partial financing of the nine modern ultramax dry bulk vessels, of which the Company expects to take delivery during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Upon completion of the previously announced acquisition of the nine dry bulk vessels, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 43 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 8 Panamax and 9 Ultramax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, excluding the nine dry bulk vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.4 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.40 years.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.