Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of a Panamax Dry Bulk Vessel, the m/v Calipso

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party, the 2005-built vessel “Calipso”, with delivery to the buyer latest by January 30, 2020, for a sale price of US$7.275 million before commissions.

Upon completion of the aforementioned sale, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 13 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Calipso, is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.53 years.



Source: Diana Shipping Inc.