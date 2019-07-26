Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of a Panamax Dry Bulk Vessel, the m/v Nirefs

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party, the 2001-built vessel “Nirefs”, with delivery to the buyer latest by October 30, 2019, for a sale price of US$6.71 million before commissions.

Upon completion of the aforementioned sale, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 43 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 15 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Nirefs, is approximately 5.4 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.31 years.



Source: Diana Shipping Inc.