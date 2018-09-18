Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Artemis with Ausca

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Artemis. The gross charter rate is US$12,600 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum twelve (12) months to maximum fifteen (15) months. The charter is expected to commence on September 18, 2018. The m/v Artemis is currently chartered, as previously announced, at a gross charter rate of US$9,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Artemis” is a 76,942 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2006.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.54 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 50 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 22 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.8 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.07 years.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.