Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Paralos Shipping Pte., Ltd., for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Astarte. The gross charter rate is US$14,000 per day, minus a 5.00% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum July 15, 2025 up to maximum September 15, 2025. The charter is expected to co https://www.dianashippinginc.com/diana-shipping-inc-announces-time-charter-contract-for-m-v-astarte-with-paralos-shipping/?catslug=press-releases

mmence on August 18, 2024.

The “Astarte” is an 81,513 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

The employment of “Astarte” is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.58 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the previously announced sale of m/v Houston, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 38 dry bulk vessels: 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 6 Panamax and 9 Ultramax. The Company also expects to take delivery of two methanol dual fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028, respectively. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet including the m/v Houston and excluding the two vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.4 million dwt with a weighted average age of 11.03 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.