Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Boston with C Transport

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Boston. The gross charter rate is US$25,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum April 15, 2022 up to maximum June 15, 2022. The charter is expected to commence on June 15, 2021. The m/v Boston is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG, Lübeck, Germany, at a gross charter rate of US$15,300 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Boston” is a 177,828 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2007.

The employment of “Boston” is anticipated to generate approximately US$7.65 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Naias, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Naias, is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.31 years.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.