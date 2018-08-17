Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Coronis

Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with CJ International Italy Societa Per Azioni for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Coronis, for a period of minimum twelve (12) months to maximum fifteen (15) months. The gross charter rate is US$8,300 per day for the first sixty (60) days of the charter period and US$11,300 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 5% commission paid to third parties. The charter commenced on August 11, 2018. The m/v Coronis was chartered, as previously announced, to Narina Maritime Ltd, at a gross charter rate of US$9,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for the agreed period of the time charter.

The “Coronis” is a 74,381 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2006.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.89 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.