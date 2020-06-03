Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v G. P. Zafirakis with Koch

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v G. P. Zafirakis. The gross charter rate is US$13,200 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum October 1, 2021 up to maximum December 31, 2021. The charter commenced on May 31, 2020.

The “G. P. Zafirakis” is a 179,492 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2014.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.34 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.71 years.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.