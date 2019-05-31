Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Leto with Uniper

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Leto. The gross charter rate is US$13,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum eleven (11) months to maximum thirteen (13) months. The charter is expected to commence on May 31, 2019. The m/v Leto is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam, at a gross charter rate of US$12,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Leto” is a 81,297 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2010.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.29 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Erato, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 45 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 17 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Erato, is approximately 5.5 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.30 years.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.