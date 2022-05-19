Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract For m/v Maia with Hyundai Glovis

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd., for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Maia. The gross charter rate is US$25,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum September 20, 2023 up to maximum November 20, 2023. The charter is expected to commence on May 23, 2022.

The “Maia” is a 82,193 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2009.

The employment of “Maia” is anticipated to generate approximately US$13.43 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s owned and bareboat chartered-in fleet currently consists of 35 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax and 8 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of our fleet is approximately 4.5 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.30 years.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.