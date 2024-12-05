Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Maia With Paralos Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd., for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Maia. The gross charter rate is US$11,600 per day, minus a 5.00% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum November 1, 2025 up to maximum December 31, 2025. The charter is expected to commence on December 9, 2024.

The “Maia” is an 82,193 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2009.

The employment of “Maia” is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.75 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 38 dry bulk vessels: 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 6 Panamax and 9 Ultramax. The Company also expects to take delivery of two methanol dual fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028, respectively. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, excluding the two vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 11.18 years.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.