Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Medusa With Cargill

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, announced that through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International SA, Geneva, for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Medusa. The gross charter rate is US$13,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum May 15, 2026 up to maximum July 15, 2026. The charter is expected to commence on March 15, 2025.

The “Medusa” is an 82,194 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2010.

The employment of “Medusa” is anticipated to generate approximately US$5.46 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the previously announced sale of m/v Alcmene, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 37 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 4 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 6 Panamax and 9 Ultramax). The Company also expects to take delivery of two methanol dual fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028, respectively. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Alcmene and excluding the two vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 11.45 years.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.