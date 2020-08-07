Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia with Ausca

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Melia. The gross charter rate is US$10,000 per day, plus US$500,000 gross ballast bonus, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of about eight (8) months to maximum ten (10) months. The charter is expected to commence on August 20, 2020.

The “Melia” is a 76,225 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2005.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$2.75 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Arethusa, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 40 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 13 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Arethusa, is approximately 5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.89 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.