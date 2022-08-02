Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto with Tata NYK

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Tata NYK Shipping Pte. Ltd., for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Myrto. The gross charter rate is US$18,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum July 15, 2023 up to maximum September 15, 2023. The charter is expected to commence on August 3, 2022.

The “Myrto” is a 82,131 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

The employment of “Myrto” is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.16 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Baltimore, Diana Shipping Inc.’s owned and bareboat chartered-in fleet will consist of 34 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax and 8 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of our fleet, including the m/v Baltimore, is approximately 4.5 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.51 years.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.