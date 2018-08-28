Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Semirio with Pacific Bulk

Diana Shipping Inc., (the Company), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Pacific Bulk Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Semirio. The gross charter rate is US$20,050 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum ten (10) months to about twelve (12) months. The charter is expected to commence on August 30, 2018. The m/v Semirio is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore, at a gross charter rate of US$14,150 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The Semirio is a 174,261 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2007.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.02 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.s fleet currently consists of 50 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 22 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Companys fleet is approximately 5.8 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.0 years.

