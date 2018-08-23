Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Semirio with Pacific Bulk

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Pacific Bulk Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Semirio. The gross charter rate is US$20,050 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum ten (10) months to about twelve (12) months. The charter is expected to commence on August 30, 2018. The m/v Semirio is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore, at a gross charter rate of US$14,150 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Semirio” is a 174,261 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2007.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.02 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.