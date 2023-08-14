Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Semirio With Solebay

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Semirio. The gross charter rate is US$14,150 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum November 20, 2024 up to maximum January 30, 2025. The charter is expected to commence on August 20, 2023.

The “Semirio” is an 174,261 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2007.

The employment of “Semirio” is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.38 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels: 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 7 Panamax and 9 Ultramax. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.35 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Source: Diana Shipping