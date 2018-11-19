Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Sideris GS with Berge Bulk

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Berge Bulk Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Sideris GS, for a period until minimum December 15, 2019 up to maximum March 30, 2020. The gross charter rate is US$8,500 per day for the first thirty (30) days of the charter period and US$15,350 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 5% commission paid to third parties. The charter commenced on November 15, 2018. The m/v Sideris GS was chartered, as previously announced, to Rio Tinto Shipping (Asia) Pte., Ltd., Singapore, at a gross charter rate of US$13,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Sideris GS” is a 174,186 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2006.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.24 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the previously announced sales of two Panamax dry bulk vessels, m/v Triton and m/v Alcyon, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 48 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 20 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including m/v Triton and m/v Alcyon, is approximately 5.8 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.24 years.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.