Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “$4.41” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 530,571 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,028,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,929 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 154,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 44,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Diana Shipping by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 237,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $452.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.36. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

