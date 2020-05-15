Diana Shipping Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Loss of $102.8 Million Due to Huge Impairment Loss

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, reported a net loss and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $102.8 million and $104.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, including a $93.1 million impairment loss. This compares to net income of $3.0 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $1.5 million reported in the first quarter of 2019, including a $4.8 million impairment loss. Loss per share for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.21 compared to earnings per share of $0.02 for the same period in 2019. Adjusted loss per share, excluding impairment loss, was $0.13 for the quarter compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.07 for the same quarter last year.



Time charter revenues were $43.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $60.3 million for the same period of 2019. The decrease in time charter revenues was due to decreased average time charter rates that the Company achieved for its vessels during the quarter and decreased revenues due to the sale of one vessel in the first quarter of 2020 and six vessels in 2019.

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.