Diana Shipping Services S.A. to Employ Digital Sustainability Solution to Monitor Environmental Performance of Vessels

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Diana Shipping Services S.A. (“DSS”), has signed an agreement with American Bureau of Shipping (“ABS”) to implement the ABS Environmental MonitorTM digital sustainability solution across 31 of the Company’s vessels managed by DSS.

ABS Environmental MonitorTM is a cloud-based application that enables shipowners and managers to monitor and track overall fleet or vessel-specific environmental data in such categories as emissions, waste and consumables. The data analysis and reporting features of this application have been designed to support more sustainable vessel operations, while helping shipowners enhance environmental performance.

“As a prudent fleet owner and a participant in the global shipping industry, Diana Shipping Inc. is committed to the proper stewardship of our environment. We are pleased to have the cooperation and resources of ABS and DSS as we pursue the goal of achieving a more sustainable future,” said Semiramis Paliou, Chief Executive Officer of Diana Shipping Inc..

Source: Diana Shipping Inc.