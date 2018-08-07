DICT to expand its port, adds another berth

The Davao International Container Terminal (DICT), a subsidiary of Anflo Management and Investment Corp. (Anflocor), is eyeing to add another berth in their container terminal to cater to more ships at the port.

“We have different planned expansions for DICT. As one of the shipping terminals here in Mindanao and in the country, we have geared ourselves to improve our facilities in order to deliver cargos and the like well and efficiently,” DICT vice president Bonifacio Licayan said during the 2018 Mindanao Shipping Conference on Friday, August 3, at Waterfront Insular Hotel, Davao City.

Licayan said they are preparing for the construction of Berth 4, which will measure 150 meters.

The expansion will allow DICT to increase its handling capacity from the current 300,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 800,000 TEUs.

In 2016, when the P1.8 billion Berth 2 started its operation, DICT’s annual capacity doubled to 700,000 TEUs. Upon its establishment, new shipping lines were added to the port of DICT. These new lines are Mariana Express Lines Pte. Ltd., SITC, and China Shipping Container Lines, all operating on a weekly basis on a fixed berthing window. Wan Hai, a regular DICT caller, has also added a new service.

Licayan said DICT is also proposing for the establishment a ten-hectare on-dock container yard (CY) to accommodate more shipping cargos in the future years to come.

“We are also planning to add a three-hectare Empty Container Depot (ECD) and an additional container handling equipment to heighten the advancement of our shipments,” Licayan said.

Licayan added the container depot expansion will help avoid terminal congestion at the port. The expansion will also aid in allowing the division of traffic between the on-dock and the ECD.

