Diesel, Batteries And Biofuels: Setting Our Ferries On Course For A Green Future

If Greta has taught us one thing, it’s that trains are good and planes are bad. But without access to a zero-carbon yacht, what do you do if you need to cross Cook Strait?

At the moment, all public ferries operating here run on fossil fuels. Smaller boats use diesel that’s akin to what’s sold at petrol stations. But large vessels, including the Cook Strait ferries, burn a fuel made of leftovers from the refining process, says engineer Brent Yardley.

“Residuals are thicker, blacker and more polluting as they contain a lot of contaminants like toxic heavy metals. [They] commonly contain about 2 per cent sulphur by volume, which is two thousand times more than normal diesel.”

Litre for litre, the fuels’ carbon emissions are similar, Yardley says. “[But] particulates from shipping, mostly carbon, contribute to glacial melting as they darken the surface of the ice and also influence the formation of thunderclouds along shipping routes.”

Still, change is coming. Local ferry companies in Wellington and Auckland are awaiting deliveries of fully electric ferries that will run on grid electricity, with the capital’s boat expected to launch later this year.

KiwiRail, which runs the Interislander service, is also buying two new two ships. The state-owned company’s purchase could significantly reduce the country’s ferry emissions.

Based on design details released to Stuff under the Official Information Act, the replacement vessels could cut Interislander’s carbon footprint by 27,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year – about 10 per cent of our total domestic shipping emissions.

Making waves

The new Interislander ferries – which will replace Aratere, Kaiarahi and Kaitaki – will have diesel generators to produce the electricity to power them, plus batteries to store electricity.

This type of ferry is often called a hybrid. Like hybrid cars, its power can be provided either by fossil fuels or battery-stored electricity.

Although the ferries could be entirely run on diesel, they’ll be able to plug into the grid when docked at Wellington and Picton. Roughly 80 per cent of the electricity in the grid comes from renewable sources, including hydro dams and wind farms.

For the ships to plug in, the ports will need an upgrade. KiwiRail plans to have this completed by the time the new ships arrive.

KiwiRail ships programme manager Massimo Soprano says using grid electricity will save cash as well as the planet. “The actual cost of recharging the batteries in port is economical in comparison with running the ships on diesel.”

The new Interislanders’ batteries will be used for the parts of the journey closest to shore. This will reduce air pollution and noise in the harbours – providing relief for coastal communities and marine life.

The proposed vessels’ optimised hull and thruster design will make them more efficient, reducing fuel requirements and carbon emissions, Soprano says.

The ferries must be capable of three return journeys a day, particularly in the busy Christmas period. “Once we established the power we needed to achieve the service speed, then we looked at the most efficient and cleanest way to produce that power,” he says.

As faster journeys burn more fuel, climate activists have called for speed limits on fossil-fueled vessels.

Outside of peak travel periods, the ferries may run at slightly slower speeds, Soprano says. However, “slow steaming” was more appropriate for large container ships. “I think it has been generally accepted it is not a physical method to reduce emissions in this particular sector of the industry.”

Spark off

As the new ships will last 30 years, both may be powering across Cook Strait in the 2050s. Yet KiwiRail has pledged to be carbon neutral by then. How will it achieve that while still operating two diesel-powered vessels?

Soprano says the ships’ design allows them to be retrofitted with new tech, including bigger batteries.

“One option is full electrification of the vessel by a certain time. The other option is to look at alternative fuels, like hydrogen fuel cells,” he said. “We can reduce the use of the diesel generators and gradually reduce the carbon emissions over time.”

KiwiRail wants an 8.4 megawatt-hour battery for each – one large enough to fully power the ship when “entering and leaving port, while at the berth and in some situations in the Marlborough Sounds”, its brief outlines.

The owner of Swedish ship Jutlandica, which carries 1500 passengers and 550 cars, is planning to retrofit it with a 10 megawatt-hour battery, capable of powering the vessel for 19 kilometres. Once the technology is ready, the whole ship – which travels 93km – will be battery powered.

University of Manchester engineering researcher Simon Bullock says batteries are increasingly capable of powering car ferries over long distances. “Battery prices are going rapidly down in cost.”

However, all-electric ferries the size of the Interislander vessels aren’t likely to arrive much before the end of the decade, he says.

A leading light

Whatever today’s limitations, the ferries’ long-term climate impact can’t be ignored, Climate Change Commission chair Rob Carr says. “That’s why you need to go as low as you can at the start and keep open the options.”

With taxpayers picking up the tab, the ferries should set a new standard, he says. “Until someone does it, there’s always a scepticism about whether it can be done, and what it will cost.”

KiwiRail should start investing in biofuels – fuels produced from organic material, which don’t increase carbon dioxide in the atmosphere – to replace diesel, Carr says.

“Could we use this investment of public money to not only bridge the North Island and South Island but also underpin the development of a biofuel or biodiesel-electric or whatever the options are?”

Steaming behind the world

Historically, we’re known for dragging our feet on efforts to curb the pollutants pumped out of ship smokestacks.

In 2019, we were one of only two countries not to sign up to one section of a global treaty regulating vessels’ air pollution. We finally signed on the dotted line in December. However, the Marpol treaty rules won’t kick in for New Zealand-registered vessels (including all domestic ferries) until 2022.

In the meantime, international vessels visiting our ports must use fuels producing less nitrogen oxides and sulphur oxides. Tankers must also manage emissions of volatile organic compounds.

Nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds interact with other substances in the atmosphere and add to the greenhouse effect, while sulphur oxides can lead to cooling as the resulting particles can reflect the sun’s light away from the earth.

Before reaching the upper atmosphere, sulphur and nitrogen oxides have nasty effects. The gases can irritate your lungs, cause bronchitis and may be a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. In the air, they can react with water and oxygen to produce acid rain.

Air pollution researcher Louise Wickham, of Emissions Impossible, says ports visited by lots of international vessels, such as Tauranga, had recorded significant improvements in air quality since January. “There’s been this dramatic, dramatic drop… I didn’t realise the ships were contributing so much.”

The Marpol agreement also includes energy-efficiency measures to reduce fuel usage and emissions.

The organisation behind Marpol, the International Maritime Organisation, plans to ramp up efforts to curb greenhouse gases. Measures including slow shipping, efficiency standards and port upgrades to provide electricity and biofuels are expected to kick in between 2023 and 2030.

How low can you go?

In the meantime, it’s tough to work out the lowest-carbon way to travel the country, especially if you’re hopping between islands.

You may try plugging the numbers into a carbon calculator, such as Toitū Envirocare’s. If you do, it appears a plane trip from Wellington to Picton emits 31 kilograms of carbon dioxide, while the ferry produces 35kg.

But this is simply a best guess. The flight could be the lower-carbon choice because it takes the direct route to Picton – a journey of 64km – while the boat has to wind its way through Wellington Harbour and the Marlborough Sounds, a trip of 98km.

However, the data’s based on average flights. Small aircrafts (including the ones flying between the capital and Picton) have higher per-passenger emissions.

The calculator uses Lincoln University data on ferry emissions, says Toitū chief executive Becky Lloyd. Although the Ministry for the Environment helpfully calculates per-person aviation emissions, which Toitū feeds into its calculator, it doesn’t crunch numbers for ferries and trains.

Each country’s emissions data is unique, based on craft types and how full the average service is, Lloyd says. When the UK government produced similar calculations, it found domestic ferries were the lowest-carbon form of travel, per kilometre – even beating buses and trains.

The most useful data is held by the companies. Of the major transport providers, only Air New Zealand offers emissions info upfront.

KiwiRail sustainability manager Michelle Main says customers are keen to know their impact. “[But] it’s a little bit more complicated, given the ships carry passengers, vehicles and rail freight. It’s trying to understand the fairest assessment of what that footprint would be.”

Lloyd would “really encourage” travel providers to share this information with passengers.

There are a few guiding principles to find lower-carbon forms of transport, she says. Firstly, choose electric-powered options wherever possible.

From there, pick a direct route with lots of fellow passengers, Lloyd says. “The more people who use public transport, the more efficient

it is… because you’re sharing those emissions across more people.”

The Forever Index shows at a glance New Zealand’s recorded temperatures, levels of greenhouse gases and other gases in the atmosphere, progress with electricity from renewable sources, and uptake of electric vehicles.

By the numbers

Domestic ships, including ferries and freight, produce 265,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year, according to government data. In comparison, vehicles on our roads emit 15.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Ships in New Zealand range from smaller vessels providing across-harbour services like the East By West City Cat, weighing 20 tons fully loaded, up to the largest ships, tankers measuring approximately 29,000 gross tonnage.

Global shipping has a larger carbon footprint than domestic services. International vessels carrying goods and passengers contributed 2.6 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gas in 2015 – more than all German citizens. That year, international shipping created 812m tonnes of carbon dioxide.

