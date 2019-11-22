DIF Capital Partners invests in a portfolio of LNG carriers

DIF Capital Partners has partnered with Geogas Maritime and Access Capital Partners to invest a portfolio of liquefied natural gas (LNG) tank ships.

The infrastructure manager said its DIF Core Infrastructure Fund I fund together with its partners will own a 50% stake in a French incorporated company that will own and operate a fleet of five yet-be-built LNG carriers.

The remaining 50% will be held by Japanese shipping and logistics firm Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.

Financial details were undisclosed.

The five 174,000cbm vessels will be built by South Korean shipyards. The first ship is expected to become operational in April 2020.

Thomas Vieillescazes, head of France, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for DIF CIF I to invest in high-quality assets and grow DIF’s footprint into the expanding LNG sector alongside strong and experienced counterparties.

“We’re also very proud to participate in a strategic project for the further development of the French LNG sector.”

Source: IPE