Digital development is main trend in global shipbuilding — USC CEO

Digital transformation is the main trend in global shipbuilding, and it is already successfully in place at companies in the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), USC CEO Alexei Rakhmanov said in an interview with TASS.

“The immediate future of shipbuilding comprises unmanned systems, bio-design, and alternative fuel usage. Many things are present that will change the shape of traditional shipbuilding for us over time. Nevertheless, digital transformation is the main trend,” Rakhmanov said.

Digital development for USC is about forming a common space between designers and shipyards by accelerating data sharing between them, the top manager said. This will lead to higher labor productivity and improve businesses processes.

The Severedodvinsk-based Sevmash, where the 3D-based production preparation system was rolled out, is one such example, Rakhmanov said.

Source: TASS