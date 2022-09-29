Digital Freight Forwarder Zencargo Partners with Tive, Providing Shippers and Logistics Service Providers with In-transit, Real-time Shipment Visibility into Shipments

Zencargo (www.zencargo.com), the London-based digital freight forwarder helping organisations make smarter decisions through a real-time overview of their supply chain, has recently entered into a partnership with Tive (www.tive.com), the visibility solution provider delivering critical shipment location and condition data via its real-time, best-in-class sensors.

The supply chain industry has experienced disruption over the past two years—which has led to increased costs and longer lead times from origin to destination. Shipments are at risk of delays that can affect the quality of goods, especially perishables, which are required to be kept at certain temperatures and conditions.

By partnering with Tive, Zencargo will offer customers deeper insight into the location and condition of critical goods. Tive works with trusted brands globally to track their shipments in real-time— to eliminate cargo delays and damages. Through its industry-leading, hyper-accurate location and condition monitoring trackers, Tive enables businesses to monitor inventory throughout its journey, meet quality and compliance requirements, and improve delivery satisfaction with customers. Tive’s Solo5G sensor also offers geofencing capabilities, provides alerts on arrival and departure times, and sends notifications in the event of route deviations.

Zencargo’s digital platform connects all stakeholders across the inbound supply chain. The platform is designed to help stakeholders access information across the supply chain to optimise performance. Businesses will have a precise overview of their shipments’ location and access data and insights through a real-time collaborative platform to prevent issues before they arise and minimise lost sales from damaged or delayed goods.

Alex Hersham, CEO and Co-Founder of Zencargo, comments:

“With this partnership, we’re able to add greater visibility to our customers’ supply chains on top of the existing services we offer. By ensuring they have all the information they need to to make agile decisions, delays and damage to goods can be prevented and customers will receive goods in the most efficient and timely way.”

“Tive’s complementary supply chain visibility services enable Zencargo to deliver even deeper value to their customers,” said Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive. “The ability to view hyper-accurate location and condition tracking—in real time—from within the Zencargo platform helps ensure that products arrive on time and in full, preventing issues before they arise.”

Source: Zencargo