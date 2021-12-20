Digital Quay Connect service makes export to the UK cheaper and more efficient

Each year, around 40 billion euros worth of freight are exported from the Netherlands to the UK. Since Brexit, this has become a lot more complicated and time-consuming. It was for this reason that a new service called Quay Connect was developed on Naviporta, the independent blockchain platform for the logistics industry.

What makes the service unique is the automatic exchange of information with the customs authorities at ports in the United Kingdom. Consequently, exporters now have the ability to fully digitise and streamline the export and customs process. The first live shipment has already been carried out, and it is reckoned that using this solution will save at least 30% on the cost of each customs clearance.

Fully automated customs clearance to the UK

Quay Connect was initiated by Blocklab and developed in collaboration with Azarc and British Telecom. This digital service uses the blockchain infrastructure of the Naviporta platform to which all stakeholders on both sides of the North Sea are linked. The joint use of blockchain technology makes the secure and direct exchange of data with the customs authorities (HM Revenue & Customs) in the UK possible. This creates a seamless and fully automated flow of information, resulting in considerable savings in both time and money.

From pilot project to digital service

In recent months, ABC Logistics and Fresh Produce Centre have put Quay Connect to the test. The pilot projects showed that among its other benefits, using this solution resulted in:

1. Cost savings of at least 30%

2. Faster and more efficient processing of documents and goods (at least 20% faster)

3. Less manual work

4. Lower risk of errors

5. Better insight into the status of the cargo

Daco Sol, Programme Manager Logistics & Supply Chain at GroentenFruit Huis: ‘Quay Connect is a game-changer for the whole industry, but especially for companies that export fresh goods to the UK. This digital service fosters trust, transparency and greater efficiency in the logistics chain that focuses on exports to the UK.’

Following the successful pilot project, ABC Logistics is using the new digital service, making it Quay Connect’s first official client on the Naviporta platform.

Further expansion of the service

The service is currently being expanded to include the export of several types of freight (commodities), and it is being made available to all UK ports. The first clients have already signed up for it on the platform. In the Netherlands, work is being done to integrate the service with the Port Community System, Portbase. This will further reduce data entry, resulting in less work, a reduction in the risk of errors and shorter processing times for Dutch companies operating on the English market.

Naviporta platform’s smart ambition

‘By working with the market to apply new technologies, we are making the port and international trade flows smarter and more efficient. This lets us minimise all forms of waste in terms of time, money, manpower and emissions,’ explains Raoul Tan, Director of Naviporta. The Naviporta platform, which was initiated by the Port of Rotterdam Authority, will make sure that logistical and financial data can be shared transparently, efficiently, and securely. In the near future, in addition to Quay Connect, other new services will be introduced to the market, enabling shippers and logistics companies to further optimise their supply chains.

Source: Port of Rotterdam